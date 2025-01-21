AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 01-21-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss Governor Newsom’s recent Executive Order targeting ultra processed foods and food dyes. The conversation highlights how this order will affect school meals, aiming to promote healthier eating habits among students. They explore the prevalence of ultra-processed foods in high-income countries, their contribution to health issues, and the convenience that drives their consumption. The hosts debate the balance between personal freedom and government regulation in dietary choices, touching on the economic disparities in accessing healthy foods. They also emphasize the importance of educational programs and initiatives to foster healthier eating habits from a young age.

Lisa Ellis, Executive Director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance, discussed the growth of the Illinois wine industry, which has expanded from seven wineries in 1992 to over 132 tasting rooms today. Despite this progress, the industry faces challenges such as a decline in vineyard acres and stringent self-distribution limits. The industry’s economic impact includes over $9 billion and 60,000 jobs, with Chicago’s tourism playing a significant role. Ellis emphasized the need for policy changes to support growth, including raising production and self-distribution caps and modernizing liquor laws. The organization also promotes lesser-known grape varietals and innovations like single-serve beverages to attract new consumers.

We also have an excerpt from the latest Voices of the Valley podcast.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.