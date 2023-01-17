AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 01-17-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers some details of the upcoming AgSafe ACTIVATE 23 conference, the atmospheric rivers helping to address years of salt accumulation in soils, a Voices of the Valley episode, and the opportunity for ag business connection and innovation at the World Ag Expo. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor