AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 01-14-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the pressing issues related to immigration and deportation, particularly in light of President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration. They examine the anxiety among Californians, including those here legally, due to potential mass deportations, and the broader implications for the agricultural sector, which heavily relies on immigrant labor. The discussion includes concerns about health clinics facing false social media rumors, the fear of profiling in everyday activities, and the impact on agricultural operations. They also delve into the complexities of policy stances from both the Trump and Biden administrations, and the practical ramifications of these policies on the workforce and community well-being.

Lorrie talks with Michael Ming, President of the California Chapter of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, who discussed the organization’s role in providing educational offerings, accreditations, and advocacy for agricultural professionals. The chapter, with 250 members, represents 10% of the national society’s 2,500 members. Key issues include water supply, commodity pricing, and the need for future agricultural professionals. Ming emphasized the importance of water analysis and the impact of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) on land values. The chapter also offers scholarships and internships to support the next generation of ag professionals.

Sabrina reports on comments from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on key initiatives and new regulations implemented by the USDA under President Biden’s directive. The USDA has reinforced the Packers and Stockyards Act to ensure a competitive market for farmers, ranchers, and producers. Efforts include increased enforcement, collaboration with state attorney generals, and the development of new rules for transparency and fairness in poultry tournaments. Additional measures focus on preventing discrimination, improving the seed report system, and creating a cattle contract library. Although some initiatives will not be completed within this administration’s timeframe, the measures taken thus far aim to strengthen the economic landscape for agriculture producers.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.