Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers UV-C Proving to be effective in combating powdering mildew in strawberries, Duval’s comments on Congress, Right to Repair and the Farm Bill, and the first honeybee vaccine gets approved. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor