AgNet News Hour, Tuesday, 01-09-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. In today’s show, supply and demand balance issues are expected to improve for almonds, and the importance of keeping weeds in mind after a troublesome time in 2023. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.