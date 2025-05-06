AgNet News Hour Tueday, 05-06-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The AgNet News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” discusses ongoing trade negotiations, highlighting progress between India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, and potential tariff reductions with China. Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, is expected to meet with President Trump to discuss trade and tariffs. The European Union is set to increase soybean purchases. The USDA’s farm loan programs are under review, with loans over $500,000 requiring additional clearance from the Office of the Secretary and the Department of Government Energy. This policy aims to ensure lending compliance with an executive order on government cost efficiency.

Nick and Lorrie then discussed the DOGE loan review, noting that 997 direct loans for over $500,000 were approved in FY 2023, with Oklahoma leading. The conversation shifted to the New World Screw Worm issue, where Mexico initially halted operations but later agreed to cooperate, allowing USDA-funded sterile insect drops. The segment also covered the U.S. House’s vote to end California’s 2035 gas car ban, citing inefficiencies and high gas prices. Despite the ban’s overturn, it still needs Senate and presidential approval. Electric vehicle sales in California remained stagnant at 21.4% in 2024, missing the 2026 goal.

The show wrapped with discussion regarding a UC study on dust in California, highlighting its impact on respiratory health and agriculture. Dust storms affect over 5 million people in areas larger than 55,000 miles. The study notes dust laced with industrial chemicals and its effects on solar panel efficiency and snow melt rates. Speaker 2, from the Central Valley, criticized the focus on environmental solutions, emphasizing the inherent poor air quality due to the valley’s geography. The conversation also touched on the Kentucky Derby, noting the genetic connection of horses to Secretariat, and water issues in California, with farmers pressing for more water resources.

