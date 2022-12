Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the impacts on rural communities when drought prevents production, reasons for the almond industry to be optimistic heading into 2023 and UWF assigns blame for the lack of immigration action. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

