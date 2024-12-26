AgNet News Hour Thursday, 12-26-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Sabrina Halvorson has this week’s Almond Update from the Almond Board of California. Emily Fleshman, the Vice President for Global Market Development, discusses the board’s global marketing efforts presented at the recent Almond Conference. Fleshman highlights key markets, such as India and the U.S., and describes collaborations with celebrities like Deon Sanders. She details the strategic process behind their campaigns and the importance of aligning with consumer trends, such as exercise recovery and beauty benefits. Additionally, she touches on the role of sustainability in their marketing approach.

Lorrie Boyer talks with Tracy Edgar. She is the owner of a consulting firm called Bright Changes. Today she talks about the importance of company culture within an ag operation. Of the key points today, Edgar discusses collaborating with leadership and employees to develop a plan to address the identified cultural issues.

