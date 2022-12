Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the potential inclusion of cannabis at CFBF, almond acreage showing a decline for the first time in several years, and the high incidence of red blotch is commonly associated with infected plantings. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor