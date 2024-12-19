AgNet News Hour Thursday, 12-19-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the recent mysterious drone sightings primarily on the East Coast and their potential implications for privacy and the agriculture industry. They delve into the unrest these sightings are causing among residents, the inquiries being made by the FBI, and the calls for stricter regulations. The discussion also touches on the impact drones have on airports, Air Force bases, and air traffic. Despite these concerns, the hosts acknowledge the beneficial applications of drones in agriculture, such as crop monitoring and livestock management. They consider the potential future need for airspace rights above private properties and the risks associated with unregulated drone usage.

Lorrie talks with Renata Brillinger, Executive Director of the California Climate and Agriculture Network (CalCAN), who discussed the Cows Act, a marker bill aimed at replicating a successful California program that reduces methane emissions from dairy farms by converting manure into compost. The program, which provides grants for equipment like augers and compost turners, has seen three times more demand than funding. Brillinger emphasized the economic benefits, including water and labor savings, but noted the high capital costs (up to $700,000) that hinder smaller producers. She also highlighted other underfunded programs like the Healthy Soils Program and On-Farm Water Conservation Program, which reduce greenhouse gases and water use, respectively.

Sabrina has this week’s Almond Update. Gabriele Ludwig, Director for Environmental Affairs with the Almond Board of California, discusses insights from a session on post-harvest pest control for almonds. Key highlights include integrated pest management (IPM) strategies, monitoring tools for pest detection in stockpiles, and the importance of fumigation. Experts such as Eric Myers, Dr. Zhongli Pan, and Dr. Spencer Walse contribute their knowledge on minimizing pests in storage facilities and ensuring phytosanitary requirements are met. The discussion also emphasizes the role of growers in managing pests in the field to reduce infestations in post-harvest scenarios.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.