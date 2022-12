Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the upcoming implementation of Prop 12, the positive attendance and attitude at the 2022 Almond Conference and the big minimum wage jump for small employers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

