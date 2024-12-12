AgNet News Hour Thursday, 12-12-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the International Longshoremen’s Association’s resistance to the introduction of AI and automation on docks. They explore the pros and cons of using AI to semi-automate port cranes, highlighting employment issues and potential national security risks. The conversation touches on the future of labor unions, contract negotiations, and the impact of strikes on agricultural shipments. The benefits of continuous operation and the concerns about cyber security are discussed, alongside a broader discussion on the future of automation in various industries.

Lorrie Boyer talks with Garrett Edmonds, Director of Government Affairs with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council, discussing legislative priorities and congressional hearings on grazing and ranching measures. They delve into specific bills aimed at reducing wildfire risks and increasing operational flexibility for ranchers. She also talks to Tony Headrick from CHS Hedging, who explores how geopolitical events influence agriculture, particularly energy and fertilizer sectors, and their implications for U.S. farmers. The discussion covers supply, demand, and market dynamics, emphasizing the importance of managing margins between commodity inputs and outputs.

Sabrina has this week’s Almond Update from the Almond Board of California. In the update, Clarice Turner, President and CEO of the Almond Board of California, discusses the current state of the almond industry following her presentation at the Almond Conference. Key topics include the rise in demand for almonds in various markets, record-breaking shipment volumes, and sustainability efforts in carbon sequestration, water usage, and bee-friendly practices. Turner highlights the multifaceted value of almonds, from zero-waste production to significant health benefits. She concludes with an optimistic message about the industry’s future.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.