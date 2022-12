Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the almond industry challenges provide an opportunity to grow and innovate, a new commercial HLB detection response guide that is now available and Senat Ag take up the research title of the Farm Bill. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

