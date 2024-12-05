AgNet News Hour Thursday, 12-05-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the implications of California lawmakers preparing a $25 million legal fund to counter potential lawsuits against President-elect Trump’s administration. The conversation highlights the contentious changes expected in pollution regulations and immigration policies, focusing on the significant reliance on immigrant labor in California’s agriculture. The dialogue explores the financial and social implications of mass deportations, including the impact on farming, local economies, and community resources. The hosts emphasize the complexity and human aspect of these potential changes, while also noting the support systems and protections currently in place for undocumented immigrants in California.

Lorrie Boyer interviews Mollie Van Lieu, VP of Nutrition and Health at the International Fresh Produce Association, about their aims for a workable H2A federal workforce program and the challenges faced due to reliance on foreign workers in agriculture. Van Lieu discusses the importance of increasing fruit and vegetable consumption as part of nutrition policies and the role of ‘food as medicine’ in clinical care. The conversation also touches on the implications of political changes with the appointment of RFK Jr. to HHS under the Trump administration. Additionally, the episode addresses practical challenges such as ensuring adequate supply and supporting growers through policy advocacy. Later, Greg Jones from Firestone AG provides insights into tractor tire management to prevent overloading and save fuel, emphasizing the importance of proper air pressure and equipment weighing.

We also have this week’s Almond Update. California Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross discusses the significance of Healthy Soils Week in California, emphasizing the critical role of soil biodiversity and its impact on climate solutions through practices like whole orchard recycling. The conversation highlights the importance of promoting sustainable agricultural practices to both consumers and regulators, and the efforts made by groups like the California Almond Board to support these initiatives. Karen Ross also talks about the role of farmers in maintaining soil health, the necessity of storytelling in agriculture, and the ongoing efforts to educate the public and regulatory bodies about the complexities and benefits of modern farming.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.