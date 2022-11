Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Western Growers debuting it’s Real Farmers Care’ video for Thanksgiving, the priorities set by the sustainable agriculture coalition, and cover crops that can provide dual benefits to almond growers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor