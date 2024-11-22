AgNet News Hour Thursday, 11-21-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Today’s show starts with Russell Taylor, Vice President of Live Earth Products, who discusses humates and fulvic acid. Next, we’re joined by Jeffrey Shaw, Director of Research at Bee Hero, for a conversation on bee health and new ways to monitor honeybees.

Finally, we have today’s Almond Update which features Elizabeth Watkins and how cooking can help people learn about the almond industry.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.