AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 11-17-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the reason behind California’s DPR new PAC certification requirements, the continuation of the Delta Drought Response pilot program, and details on the global tree nut production insights and rootstock selection sessions at the upcoming Almond Conference. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor