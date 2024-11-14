AgNet News Hour Thursday, 11-14-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

California almonds had some market access issues in Italy this last crop year around mold inspections. The Almond Board of California‘s Abhi Kulkarni visited with Italian industry members recently about the food safety processes the industry has in place.

On today’s show, ABC’s Taylor Hillman recaps the meetings in the latest Almond Byte from ABC.

