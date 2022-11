Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Tulare County’s nut theft ordinance in full effect, data needed from producers with equipment replaced through EQUIP and specifics on the fertigation and irrigation session at TAC. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor