AgNet News Hour Thursday, 11-07-24

Today’s guest in Ethan Lane, Vice President of Government Affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, who joins us to talk about what the election results could mean for agriculture. We also have this week’s almond update.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.