Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers details on the special return on investment breakfast at the almond conference, specifics of the upcoming tree crops workshops, and Fresno County dethroned at the top producing ag county. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor