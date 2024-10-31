AgNet News Hour Thursday, 10-31-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Today’s guests include Ben Aneff, the president of the U. S. Wine Trade Alliance (USWTA) who discusses how tariffs can devastate the wine industry; and Claudia Carter, Executive Director of the California Wheat Commission and Jadee Rohner, Executive Director of the Arizona Grain Research & Promotion Council who discuss the high quality wheat grown in California and Arizona.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.