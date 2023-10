Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers CDFA funding a CAPCA sustainable pest management project, muddy definitions in the Clean Water Act, and the importance of field-level support of the Climate Smart Cotton Program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

