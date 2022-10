Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers citrus industry collaboration as farm bill talks continue, working to better understand potential resistance issues with chickweed, and an irrigation technology forum series beginning next month. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

