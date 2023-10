Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers almond industry gatherings, the avenues of research for chickweed resistance to ALS inhibitors, the tomato suspension agreement and how pork producers in other states feel about complying with Prop.12. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

