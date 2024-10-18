AgNet News Hour, Thursday, 10-17-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show we’ll find out how the Almond Board is helping PCAs get Continuing Education Credits for free with their new program, the Almond Learning Hub. That’s coming up in this week’s Almond Update.

We also hear about the Center for Irrigation Technology at Fresno State’s Ag Tech Days event on October 25th. Joining us to tell us more about it is Charles Hillyer, director at the Center for Irrigation Technology at Fresno State.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.