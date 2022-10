Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers ag groups arguing against prop 12 in the Supreme Court, details on the upcoming CULTIV8 leadership conference, and keeping wildfire smoke considerations in mind as we head into the fall season. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

