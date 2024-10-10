AgNet News Hour, Thursday, 10-10-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show Sid Pal, assistant professor of geospatial science at Purdue University, explains digital soil maps utilizing technologies like AI, addressing spatial variability in soil health management through high-resolution data sets. He discusses the creation and advantages over traditional maps, enhanced by the Purdue Soil Explore, aiding farmers in site-specific management and carbon sequestration.

We also have this week’s Almond Update. Jenny Nicolaou, Associate Director at the Almond Board of California, discusses the annual process of recognizing distinguished members of the almond industry through the Almond Achievement Award and the Almond Technical Achievement Award.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.