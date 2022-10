Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers CVP beginning the 2023 water year with 3.6 million acre-feet of storage, survey results showing political views affecting how people view food inflation, and CDFA seeking public comment on drought priorities. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor