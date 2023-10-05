AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 10-05-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the DWR preparing California for another possible wet year, the Speaker search delaying the Farm Bill, the great opportunity for growth of almond consumption in Germany, and the observation results from the Kern County potato variety trial. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor