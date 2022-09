Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the western drought deemed most intense in 20 years, preventative measures for fungal canker diseases and details on an upcoming soils field day featuring a compost spreading demo. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

