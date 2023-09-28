AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 09-28-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers taxpayer groups speaking out against increasing support in the next farm bill, the Almond Industry Award season, organic strawberries bringing in higher prices, and weed issues in rice and the resistance of watergrass. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor