Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers key ag topics on Capital Hill, ABC pushing to help expand the use of almonds as product ingredients and CCA education playing a critical role in complex agricultural systems. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor