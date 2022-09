Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a lawsuit seeking documents on the EPA dicamba ruling, the changes to the almond conference agenda, and the summer heat pushing the Fresno County grape production timeline. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

