Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show highlights producers falling short of optimizing livestock waste as fertilizer, NPPC president on Proposition 12, FB Innovation Challenge, and this week’s Almond Update from the Almond Board of California. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor