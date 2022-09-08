AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 09-08-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the support of the Livestock Regulatory Protection ACT from FB, details on the conservation agriculture planning grants program that’s available to almond growers, and the California dairy perspective on the Federal Safet Net. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor