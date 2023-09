Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how to access incentive information for almond growers, trade programs in the Farm Bill, making sure the positive ag stories don’t go untold, and the ‘very devastating’ storm damage to the table grape industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

