AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 09-01-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers western ag groups seeking quick action for IRA water conservation funding, peach production down, a new grant that will support producers in helping increase pollinator health and the winter flooding program opportunities for rice growers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor