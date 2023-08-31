AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 08-31-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Project Theai that seeks to reinvigorate almond marketing approaches, how increases in wage rates are impacting the agricultural workforce, and examples of how SAP analysis provides a better picture of plant health. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

