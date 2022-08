Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a soil health case study detailing the value and benefits of cover cropping in almond fields. CA-CRaFT grower applications are now available and western hot weather and wildfire activity. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

