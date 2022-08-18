AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 08-18-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers details of an FB survey that outlines the impact of drought on U.S. agriculture, Secretary Ross congratulating Sonoma County wine industry leaders, and how the collective action by ag can be successful in affecting political outcomes. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor