AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 08-11-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the DPR’s proposed pesticide notification systems and some issues with its public comment period. Also in the show is a look at the new Almond Board of California board and chair taking their places and research efforts providing a better picture of watergrass problems in rice. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor