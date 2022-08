Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how to participate in the Seeds for Bees program, the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, and the olive industry uniting to petition the FDA for the first-ever U.S. standards. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

