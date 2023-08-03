AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 08-03-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers CARB setting standards for other ag producing states, CDFA’s manure management program enrollment period, Almond Board of California’s excitement for the newest CEO, and comments from the latest Farm Bill listening session. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor