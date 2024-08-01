AgNet News Hour, Thursday, 08-01-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. On today’s show, ag groups urge EPA to amend Endangered Species Act processes and the Bureau of Reclamation is seeking comments on proposed changes to CVP operation. Tune in for this and more of the day’s agriculture news.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.