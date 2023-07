Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the introduction of the COWS Act, factors allowing the milk price to skyrocket higher, international ag labor challenges, and ‘Connecting the Dots’ at this year’s Almond Conference. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

