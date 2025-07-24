AgNet News Hour Thursday, 07-24-25

California Tomatoes Take Center Stage in Today’s AgNet News Hour

It’s peak tomato season in California, and today’s AgNet News Hour dives deep into the heart of the state’s processing tomato industry with Dan Green, CEO of Los Gatos Tomato Products. From harvest logistics to international trade challenges, this episode offers growers, industry professionals, and ag-curious listeners an inside look at one of California’s most important crops.

Dan Green shares how Los Gatos Tomato—owned by four multigenerational farming families—processes tomatoes around the clock from July through September. The plant’s operation runs 24/7 for about 100 days straight, beginning with organic tomatoes and continuing with a wide array of varieties tailored for products like ketchup, juice, and sauces. He explains how seed selection, irrigation innovation, and California’s fertile growing conditions drive consistent quality and yield, despite the state’s increasing regulatory challenges.

Listeners will also learn how 95% of U.S. processing tomatoes are grown and processed in California. Green emphasizes that the industry is largely domestic—meaning minimal tariff impact—but still feels indirect effects from international market pressures and consumer behavior shifts, including the rise of weight-loss drugs affecting food demand.

The episode also features timely updates on international trade wins for American ag, including new zero-tariff trade agreements with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. These deals represent billions in economic opportunity for U.S. agriculture and could set the stage for broader global trade shifts.

Plus, growers won’t want to miss expert advice on controlling spider mites in almonds and grapes, as well as a look at the latest almond crop forecast from the Almond Board of California.

Whether you’re a grower, industry stakeholder, or just love a good tomato story, this episode is packed with insight and optimism for California agriculture.

