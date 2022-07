Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the most recent California crop progress and conditions report, the HLB quarantine update after positive ACP was found in San Diego, and heat illness identifiers and the differences between exhaustion and stroke. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor