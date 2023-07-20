AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 07-20-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers FFA scholarships being a worthwhile investment in future ag leaders, winegrape buyers reluctant to take a chance on speculative activity, details on the proposed indoor heat standard, and some environmental benefits of precision agriculture. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor