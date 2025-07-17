AgNet News Hour Thursday, 07-17-25

AgNet News Hour: Connecting California Farming with the Future

On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill deliver a powerful blend of current ag headlines, real grower concerns, and future-forward insights from around California’s farming community.

The show opens with a breakdown of the U.S. government’s termination of the tomato suspension agreement with Mexico, a move stirring mixed reactions across the industry. While Florida growers applaud the decision, many in Texas and California—like tomato processor Stuart Wolf of Wolf Farms—are calling for respectful trade negotiations that prioritize fair partnerships over friction.

But the real highlight of the show is a vibrant and insightful interview with Lexa Nicoletta, the Central Valley-based creator of the viral social media persona “Coastal Grandmother.” Lexa brings a refreshing perspective as a young mother, farm wife, and social media strategist. She shares how she built a movement from scratch, why storytelling is agriculture’s most underused tool, and how farmers can connect with modern consumers—especially young moms—through authenticity, recipes, and real-life moments.

The episode also takes a deep dive into marketing challenges facing the wine grape industry, now in a major slump. Lexa explores creative ideas—like canned wine cocktails—to help vintners connect with younger audiences who are looking for convenience, affordability, and style over tradition. Her advice? Speak their language and meet them where they are—on social media.

Later, Nick and Josh bring listeners the latest almond industry insights from water expert Cory Broad of Avid Water. From irrigation technology and automation to challenges in groundwater recharge and irrigation system maintenance, the segment is packed with practical strategies almond growers can use to stay ahead.

As always, the episode is peppered with warm banter, expert voices, and the authentic heart of California ag. Don’t miss it!

